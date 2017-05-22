Police search for man who didna t com...

Police search for man who didna t complete roofing project

Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Police believe Davis took payment to start a roofing job on Chicora Boulevard in Conway, but never completed the work. Davis is about 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds and once lived in the Thornwood Lane area of Myrtle Beach.

