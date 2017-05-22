Police search for man who didna t complete roofing project
Police believe Davis took payment to start a roofing job on Chicora Boulevard in Conway, but never completed the work. Davis is about 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds and once lived in the Thornwood Lane area of Myrtle Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rebecca McClelland
|8 hr
|Jclark
|37
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|16 hr
|WBB
|39
|Anyone know Jesse uzzel?
|Sun
|Jesse Uzzel
|5
|scam artists in myrtle beach
|May 15
|duh
|2
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|May 14
|Your_friendlyneig...
|9
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|May 13
|Niceone
|37
|Brenda brisbin (Oct '13)
|May 12
|Justice
|6
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC