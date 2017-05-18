Pink a OMGa bag found in traffic stop contained drugs, paraphernalia, report says

A Conway man is facing multiple charges after police said they found drugs, cash, and a gun during a traffic stop, according to a police report. Joseph Laverne Smith, 38, was arrested in connection with trafficking in heroin, morphine, etc., first-offense, trafficking in cocaine, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and driving under suspension, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center online records.

