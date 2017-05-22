Organizer of 'Carolina Got Talent' co...

Organizer of 'Carolina Got Talent' competition charged with embezzlement

GEORGETOWN, SC One of the organizers of the "Carolina Got Talent" competition turned himself in to Georgetown police Friday on accusations of embezzlement. According to a press release from the Georgetown Police Department, Wardell Brantley, 44, of Conway, is facing counts of embezzlement, breach of trust and operating without a business license.

