Organizer of 'Carolina Got Talent' competition charged with embezzlement
GEORGETOWN, SC One of the organizers of the "Carolina Got Talent" competition turned himself in to Georgetown police Friday on accusations of embezzlement. According to a press release from the Georgetown Police Department, Wardell Brantley, 44, of Conway, is facing counts of embezzlement, breach of trust and operating without a business license.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|5 hr
|WBB
|39
|Rebecca McClelland
|8 hr
|RMcClelland
|36
|Anyone know Jesse uzzel?
|16 hr
|Jesse Uzzel
|5
|scam artists in myrtle beach
|May 15
|duh
|2
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|May 14
|Your_friendlyneig...
|9
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|May 13
|Niceone
|37
|Brenda brisbin (Oct '13)
|May 12
|Justice
|6
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC