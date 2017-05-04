One killed in Conway wreck Saturday
One person died and four others were injured in an early morning wreck in Conway Saturday, according to a news release from the Horry County Coroner's Office. The two-vehicle crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on U.S. 501 Business near Depot Road, the release said.
