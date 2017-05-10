New Presbyterian church meets in Caro...

New Presbyterian church meets in Carolina Forest area

12 hrs ago Read more: Horry Independent

Pastor Mark Horne sees himself as so laid back that he includes "drinking coffee" as one of the things he enjoys. He brought his family to Myrtle Beach in February to start Carolina Forest Presbyterian Church in America, which met the first time on the first Sunday in March.

