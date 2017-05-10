New meal prep business opens in Conway

New meal prep business opens in Conway

Inspectors with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental gave approval this week for a new meal prep business to open its doors in Conway. The business is 212 Meal Prep, where employees prepare chef-inspired, trainer-approved meals for the customer.

