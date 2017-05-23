Mother who pleaded guilty in death of...

Mother who pleaded guilty in death of 5-month-old 'Baby Grace' asking for new trial

Read more: WMBF

CONWAY, SC The mother who pleaded guilty earlier this year to going into a Socastee creek with her 5-month-old daughter, which led to the baby's death, is now asking for a new trial. According to court documents filed May 23, Sarah Toney submitted an application for post-conviction relief in the circuit court and needed an attorney appointed to represent her.

