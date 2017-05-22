Man charged with kidnapping and murder after deadly S.C. 22 crash
A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder and kidnapping following a fatal accident on S.C. 22 on Tuesday, May 16. Horry County police say they believe Penn was holding 19-year-old Shemeria Smith against her will in the vehicle that was involved in the deadly collision.
