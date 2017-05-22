Man charged with kidnapping and murde...

Man charged with kidnapping and murder after deadly S.C. 22 crash

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder and kidnapping following a fatal accident on S.C. 22 on Tuesday, May 16. Horry County police say they believe Penn was holding 19-year-old Shemeria Smith against her will in the vehicle that was involved in the deadly collision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
brown boy dog food (Mar '15) 2 hr Whitegirl01 24
Rebecca McClelland 13 hr Jclark 37
Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15) 20 hr WBB 39
Anyone know Jesse uzzel? Sun Jesse Uzzel 5
scam artists in myrtle beach May 15 duh 2
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) May 14 Your_friendlyneig... 9
Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09) May 13 Niceone 37
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Horry County was issued at May 23 at 4:40AM EDT

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Conway, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,556 • Total comments across all topics: 281,215,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC