June trial scheduled for man charged in Horry County crash that killed two N.C. girls
CONWAY, SC The case of a Louisiana man charged in connection with a 2015 vehicle crash that killed two young North Carolina girls is scheduled to go to trial in June. According to a trial roster from the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office, Neil Dejean is set to be tried the week of June 19. He faces two counts of reckless homicide.
