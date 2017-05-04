Jane Doe 5 settles sexual harassment ...

Jane Doe 5 settles sexual harassment case against Horry police

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Attorneys for Jane Doe 1 announce a settlement in the state and federal lawsuit cases against the Horry County Police Department on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at the Horry County Courthouse in Conway. Jane Doe 1, the first of five women claiming abuse by former Horry County Police Detective Allen Large, was present at the courthouse on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Polynesian Beach Resort? 47 min Sending graduati... 1
two girls fall from hotel 18 hr Anyone know 8
people from ohio (Sep '16) Thu wow 15
gay teens (Jun '13) May 1 Aaronhung 49
trying to find someone? Apr 30 babygirl 2
Joey White Apr 26 Crazy girl 1
Goodwill Carolina forest Apr 24 Grow up 1
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Horry County was issued at May 05 at 5:25AM EDT

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Conway, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,735 • Total comments across all topics: 280,792,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC