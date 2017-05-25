Investigates: Horry County sees big population boost, Conway growing faster than Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, SC Horry County's population is growing faster than nearly every county in the state of South Carolina, adding 12,471 people from 2015 to 2016 according to data released Thursday. That's 4,347 more people added than second-place Berkeley County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|black bike week
|32 min
|oh yeah
|1
|brown boy dog food (Mar '15)
|Wed
|Dr Phill
|25
|Myrtle Beach knives
|May 23
|Dave
|1
|Rebecca McClelland
|May 22
|Jclark
|37
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|May 22
|WBB
|39
|Anyone know Jesse uzzel?
|May 21
|Jesse Uzzel
|5
|20-year-old charged in slaying (Jan '08)
|Mar '17
|Dustydawgs
|17
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC