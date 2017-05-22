Horry County police identify and seek suspect in connection to meth lab

Horry County police are looking for 24-year-old Tara Jeanne Anders in connection with a meth lab discovered at a home near Conway on Monday morning. Crime scene tape blocked the street as Horry County officers and firefighters, decked in white Hazmat suits, entered the 612 University Forest Drive home around 10:30 a.m. Crews carried out plastic bags and bottles as neighbors watched from nearby front porches.

