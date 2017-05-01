Horry council votes extend 1.5 percent hospitality tax

CONWAY, SC The Horry County Council voted to keep the 1.5 percent hospitality fee beyond its 2022 sunset and use the funds to pay for future projects, which could include Interstate 73. The fee was set to sunset on Jan. 1, 2022 after the state infrastructure bank loan of $500 million for the RIDE I projects was paid off. Horry County Administrator Chris Eldridge previously said the fee generates over $38 million in revenue annually, and the county actually anticipated paying off the loan in 2019.

