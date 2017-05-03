Group, including kids, dogs OK after man fires multiple shots at them, police say
No one was hurt when a 50-year-old Conway-area man allegedly shot at his neighbor and her children while the group was outside Tuesday night, police said. Horry County police were called about 9:50 p.m. to a home in the area of Silly Lane and Rodney Road in the Conway area in reference to shots fired.
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|two girls fall from hotel
|Tue
|joe
|6
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|May 1
|Aaronhung
|49
|trying to find someone?
|Apr 30
|babygirl
|2
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|Apr 29
|Pee wee Herman
|14
|Joey White
|Apr 26
|Crazy girl
|1
|Goodwill Carolina forest
|Apr 24
|Grow up
|1
|Blane Reeves
|Apr 23
|Maggie
|1
