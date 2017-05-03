Group, including kids, dogs OK after ...

Group, including kids, dogs OK after man fires multiple shots at them, police say

8 hrs ago

No one was hurt when a 50-year-old Conway-area man allegedly shot at his neighbor and her children while the group was outside Tuesday night, police said. Horry County police were called about 9:50 p.m. to a home in the area of Silly Lane and Rodney Road in the Conway area in reference to shots fired.

