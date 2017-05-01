Get ready to pay a higher sales tax i...

Get ready to pay a higher sales tax in Horry County

Businesses in Horry County are beginning to collect the 1 percent sales tax to build and improve roads residents drive on every day. In November, voters approved the county raising the sales tax to build the nearly $600 million in road projects under the RIDE III initiative.

