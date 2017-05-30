Georgetown man charged with setting fire to Conway church in 2016
According to a press release from the Conway Police Department, Cameron Julius Xavier Banks, 32, was charged with second-degree arson, making false claims to obtain benefits for fire loss, burning personal property to defraud insurer and obstructing justice. Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state Banks remained in jail Thursday under a $75,000 bond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sharks
|9 hr
|Beach goer
|1
|Rebecca McClelland
|11 hr
|RMcClelland
|53
|black bike week
|23 hr
|Port1517
|2
|"They're Heeeeeeeeeer." Lock up
|Wed
|Port1517
|2
|Myrtle Beach
|Wed
|Port1517
|3
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|Wed
|Jdb
|61
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|Tue
|Beach Visitor
|41
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC