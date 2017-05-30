Georgetown man charged with setting f...

Georgetown man charged with setting fire to Conway church in 2016

Thursday May 25 Read more: WMBF

According to a press release from the Conway Police Department, Cameron Julius Xavier Banks, 32, was charged with second-degree arson, making false claims to obtain benefits for fire loss, burning personal property to defraud insurer and obstructing justice. Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state Banks remained in jail Thursday under a $75,000 bond.

