Coroner confirms remains found near A...

Coroner confirms remains found near Aynor are missing Conway man

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Horry Independent

The human remains found near Aynor last week are those of a Conway man who had been missing since early last year, authorities said. The body of 26-year-old Randy Davis was discovered by Horry County police last week in the woods near Horse Pen Bay Road, Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Horry Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rebecca McClelland 52 min anonymous 26
Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15) Mon NIGHTSHIFT 36
scam artists in myrtle beach Mon duh 2
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) Sun Your_friendlyneig... 9
Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09) May 13 Niceone 37
Brenda brisbin (Oct '13) May 12 Justice 6
"World"s Worst Hamburger" May 11 George Jetson 1
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Conway, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,911 • Total comments across all topics: 281,080,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC