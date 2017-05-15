Coroner confirms remains found near Aynor are missing Conway man
The human remains found near Aynor last week are those of a Conway man who had been missing since early last year, authorities said. The body of 26-year-old Randy Davis was discovered by Horry County police last week in the woods near Horse Pen Bay Road, Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said Tuesday.
