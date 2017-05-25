Conway Police Report May 25, 2017
Charged with assault and battery, third degree; two counts of attempted murder; possession of a weapon during a violent crime; receiving stolen goods; and failure to stop for a blue light or siren. Charged with driving under suspension, not from DUI, second offense; simple possession of marijuana; trafficking cocaine; and possession of Schedule I to V narcotics with intent to distribute, third or subsequent charge.
