Conway man sentenced to 30 years in prison on drug charge

19 hrs ago

A Conway man was sentenced to 30 years in prison following a conviction of trafficking cocaine, according to a release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office. David Harold Campbell, 34, of Conway was convicted Wednesday of second-offense failure to stop for a blue light and third-offense trafficking cocaine, the release states.

Conway, SC

