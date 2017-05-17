Conway man sentenced to 30 years in prison on drug charge
A Conway man was sentenced to 30 years in prison following a conviction of trafficking cocaine, according to a release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office. David Harold Campbell, 34, of Conway was convicted Wednesday of second-offense failure to stop for a blue light and third-offense trafficking cocaine, the release states.
