Conway man sentenced for sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

21 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

CONWAY, SC A Conway man was convicted of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl after a jury deliberated for about 45 minutes Thursday. Angel Luis Sanchez, 44, was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and was sentenced to 35 years in prison, according to a news release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office.

