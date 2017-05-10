Conway man sentenced for sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl
CONWAY, SC A Conway man was convicted of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl after a jury deliberated for about 45 minutes Thursday. Angel Luis Sanchez, 44, was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and was sentenced to 35 years in prison, according to a news release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
