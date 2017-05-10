Conway man sentenced for sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

An Horry County jury convicted a Conway man of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl Thursday, 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson announced in a release. Forty-four-year-old Angel Luis Sanchez Jr. was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and Circuit Court Judge Paul Burch sentenced him to 35 years in prison, according to Assistant Solicitor Leigh Andrew, who prosecuted the case along with Joshua D. Holford, a senior assistant solicitor.

