Conway man sentenced for sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl
An Horry County jury convicted a Conway man of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl Thursday, 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson announced in a release. Forty-four-year-old Angel Luis Sanchez Jr. was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and Circuit Court Judge Paul Burch sentenced him to 35 years in prison, according to Assistant Solicitor Leigh Andrew, who prosecuted the case along with Joshua D. Holford, a senior assistant solicitor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brenda brisbin (Oct '13)
|13 hr
|Justice
|6
|Rebecca McClelland
|21 hr
|terry
|3
|"World"s Worst Hamburger"
|Thu
|George Jetson
|1
|Suit accuses lender of harassment (Feb '07)
|May 8
|lloydjv
|69
|Myrtle Beach 75 Pictures for 75 Years Video (Jul '13)
|May 8
|Violet
|19
|Polynesian Beach Resort?
|May 7
|Axhole
|3
|two girls fall from hotel
|May 4
|Anyone know
|8
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC