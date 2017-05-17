Conway man recognized for being first black student in Horry County school system
CONWAY, SC The Conway City Council recognized the man who said he was the first black student to attend Horry County Schools. Council members approved a proclamation declaring May 17 as Tony D. Fairwell Day.
