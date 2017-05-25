Conway business owner arrested for tax evasion
CONWAY, SC The owner of Carolina Treats Inc. in Conway was arrested Thursday for five counts of tax evasion for allegedly operating without a business license and collecting more than $235,000 in sales tax. Tammy Rabon Skipper is charged with five counts of tax evasion, according to a news release from the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
