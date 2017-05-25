Conway business owner arrested for ta...

Conway business owner arrested for tax evasion

14 hrs ago

CONWAY, SC The owner of Carolina Treats Inc. in Conway was arrested Thursday for five counts of tax evasion for allegedly operating without a business license and collecting more than $235,000 in sales tax. Tammy Rabon Skipper is charged with five counts of tax evasion, according to a news release from the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

