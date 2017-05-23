Conway area traffic stop leads to man...

Conway area traffic stop leads to man's arrest for cocaine trafficking

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WMBF

According to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Kelly John Howard, 47, was charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession of a schedule I to III substance, driving under a suspended license and simple possession of marijuana. According to a Horry County Police Department report, officers performed a traffic stop at East Cox Ferry Road and Husted Road in the early-morning hours of May 20 after noting the rear lights of the suspect's Cadillac were not on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
brown boy dog food (Mar '15) 1 hr Dr Phill 25
Myrtle Beach knives Tue Dave 1
Rebecca McClelland Mon Jclark 37
Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15) Mon WBB 39
Anyone know Jesse uzzel? Sun Jesse Uzzel 5
scam artists in myrtle beach May 15 duh 2
News 20-year-old charged in slaying (Jan '08) Mar '17 Dustydawgs 17
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Horry County was issued at May 24 at 4:04PM EDT

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Conway, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,889 • Total comments across all topics: 281,251,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC