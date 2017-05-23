Conway area traffic stop leads to man's arrest for cocaine trafficking
According to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Kelly John Howard, 47, was charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession of a schedule I to III substance, driving under a suspended license and simple possession of marijuana. According to a Horry County Police Department report, officers performed a traffic stop at East Cox Ferry Road and Husted Road in the early-morning hours of May 20 after noting the rear lights of the suspect's Cadillac were not on.
