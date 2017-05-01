CCU cheer team will be in place before football season resumes, official says
CONWAY, SC Coastal Carolina University plans to bring the cheerleading time back before football season resumes, a university official confirmed Monday. "The University plans to resume normal cheer team activities as before, and intends to have a cheer team in place before football season resumes," stated university spokeswoman Martha Hunn in an email to WMBF News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|two girls fall from hotel
|15 hr
|joe
|6
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Mon
|Aaronhung
|49
|trying to find someone?
|Apr 30
|babygirl
|2
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|Apr 29
|Pee wee Herman
|14
|Joey White
|Apr 26
|Crazy girl
|1
|Goodwill Carolina forest
|Apr 24
|Grow up
|1
|Blane Reeves
|Apr 23
|Maggie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC