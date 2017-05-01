CCU cheer team will be in place befor...

CCU cheer team will be in place before football season resumes, official says

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WMBF

CONWAY, SC Coastal Carolina University plans to bring the cheerleading time back before football season resumes, a university official confirmed Monday. "The University plans to resume normal cheer team activities as before, and intends to have a cheer team in place before football season resumes," stated university spokeswoman Martha Hunn in an email to WMBF News.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
two girls fall from hotel 15 hr joe 6
gay teens (Jun '13) Mon Aaronhung 49
trying to find someone? Apr 30 babygirl 2
people from ohio (Sep '16) Apr 29 Pee wee Herman 14
Joey White Apr 26 Crazy girl 1
Goodwill Carolina forest Apr 24 Grow up 1
Blane Reeves Apr 23 Maggie 1
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Conway, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,255 • Total comments across all topics: 280,727,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC