Bond set for man facing sex crime charges against 4-year-olds
A Myrtle Beach man charged with sex crimes against two 4-year-old children had his bond set at a hearing Friday morning in a Conway courtroom. Panteleimon Nicolas Spirakis, 56, of Myrtle Beach was arrested, along with three others, in March 2016 in connection with sex crimes against two 4-year-old children, records show.
