Allegations of beating and harassment...

Allegations of beating and harassment have deputies searching for two

The Horry County police report states on April 17, 2017 officers responded to a home on Williard Road where a victim said she had been beaten with a closed fist by Davis because she wouldn't have sex with him. Officers observed blood on the victim.

