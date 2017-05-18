Academic Honors

Academic Honors

Ten Coastal Carolina University students received the President's Award for Academic Achievement, which recognizes students with the highest cumulative grade point averages. The recipients of the award all had perfect 4.0 grade point averages, graduating summa cum laude.

