a Carolinaa s Got Talenta creator charged with embezzlement, breach of trust
The creator of "Carolina's Got Talent" was charged Friday morning in connection with embezzlement and breach of trust, according to records. Wardell Brantley, 44, of Conway is facing a charge of embezzlement of public funds, value less than $5,000, breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $5,000 or more, and breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value over $1,000, up to $5,000, according to the Georgetown County Detention Center website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|WBB
|39
|Rebecca McClelland
|4 hr
|RMcClelland
|36
|Anyone know Jesse uzzel?
|11 hr
|Jesse Uzzel
|5
|scam artists in myrtle beach
|May 15
|duh
|2
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|May 14
|Your_friendlyneig...
|9
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|May 13
|Niceone
|37
|Brenda brisbin (Oct '13)
|May 12
|Justice
|6
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC