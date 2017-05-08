a Campus Salvagea yard sale brings go...

a Campus Salvagea yard sale brings good buys from goodbyes

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

A Coastal Carolina University student places a printer salvaged into a storage unit on campus ahead of a previous "Campus Salvage" sale. The school's grand sale for 2017, full of donated items from students moving out to close the school year - and benefiting the CCU sustainability scholarship fund and local charities - is 8 a.m. May 13 at 370 Allied Drive, Conway, in the Portable On Demand Storage company parking lot, in Atlantic Center, across U.S. 501 from CCU.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suit accuses lender of harassment (Feb '07) 21 hr lloydjv 69
Myrtle Beach 75 Pictures for 75 Years Video (Jul '13) Mon Violet 19
Polynesian Beach Resort? Sun Axhole 3
two girls fall from hotel May 4 Anyone know 8
people from ohio (Sep '16) May 4 wow 15
gay teens (Jun '13) May 1 Aaronhung 49
trying to find someone? Apr 30 babygirl 2
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Conway, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,493 • Total comments across all topics: 280,885,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC