a Campus Salvagea yard sale brings good buys from goodbyes

A Coastal Carolina University student places a printer salvaged into a storage unit on campus ahead of a previous "Campus Salvage" sale. The school's grand sale for 2017, full of donated items from students moving out to close the school year - and benefiting the CCU sustainability scholarship fund and local charities - is 8 a.m. May 13 at 370 Allied Drive, Conway, in the Portable On Demand Storage company parking lot, in Atlantic Center, across U.S. 501 from CCU.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.