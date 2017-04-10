Trailer attached to truck catches fir...

Trailer attached to truck catches fire on Highway 501, Seaboard Street

MYRTLE BEACH, SC A trailer that was attached to a truck caught on fire on Highway 501 and Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach late Wednesday morning, according to Lt. Jon Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire.

