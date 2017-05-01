Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 1

The Grand Strand Model Railroaders' club site contains several working model trains the public is welcome to enjoy for free. Stop by 4-7 p.m. Mondays, noon-4 p.m. Wednesdays, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m Saturdays, at the club site, in Myrtle Beach Mall, three doors from Bass Pro Shops, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.