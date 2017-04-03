Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area...

Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on April 2

Cast members in Carolina Forest High School's "Anything Goes" will dance on a deck in a finale shows at 3 p.m. Sunday, at the school, 700 Gardner Lacy Road, northeast off U.S. 501. Details at 843-236-7997 or www.cfhsperformingarts.com.

