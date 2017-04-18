Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on April 22

Danny Vinson plays Thirsty, an alcoholic trying to regain trust from his sister, who has custody of his only daughter, in the short film "Crab Trap," shot in Murrells Inlet and Garden City Beach. See it in the 5-7 p.m. block on Saturday, on the final day of the 12th annual Myrtle Beach International Film Festival, at the Grand 14 Cinema, at DeVille and Reed streets, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach.

