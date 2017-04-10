Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on April 18
The 12th annual Myrtle Beach International Film Festival has one more pre-screening, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday with "Der Sandmann," from 2011 and made in Switzerland, before going full throttle with 61 films, Wednesday-Saturday. All screenings are at the Grand 14 Cinema, at DeVille and Reed streets, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Purple Haze Smoke Shop (Apr '10)
|Sat
|Kal
|32
|where do gay people hang out in myrtle beach? (Feb '14)
|Apr 14
|Doug
|22
|two girls fall from hotel
|Apr 13
|curious
|3
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Apr 7
|Chris5548
|48
|Worthless American women (Feb '16)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|4
|Ho's working at blue cross (Aug '16)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|6
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC