Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on April 18

The 12th annual Myrtle Beach International Film Festival has one more pre-screening, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday with "Der Sandmann," from 2011 and made in Switzerland, before going full throttle with 61 films, Wednesday-Saturday. All screenings are at the Grand 14 Cinema, at DeVille and Reed streets, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach.

