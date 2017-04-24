The Palace Theatre demolition continu...

The Palace Theatre demolition continues Friday

Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

The Palace Theatre is being demolished on Friday, April 28, 2017. The 2,700-seat theater was built in 1995 and has hosted many national acts including Kenny Rogers, Chris Rock, Ray Charles, Barry Manilow and the Radio City Rockettes.

Conway, SC

