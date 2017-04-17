Teacher charged with assault against student
A teacher at Carvers Bay Middle School has been accused of assaulting a student, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office. The teacher, 29-year-old Morgan Minter Roundtree of Conway, surrendered to deputies Tuesday and was charged with one count of assault and battery in the 3rd degree, according to a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Purple Haze Smoke Shop (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|Kal
|32
|where do gay people hang out in myrtle beach? (Feb '14)
|Apr 14
|Doug
|22
|two girls fall from hotel
|Apr 13
|curious
|3
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Apr 7
|Chris5548
|48
|Worthless American women (Feb '16)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|4
|Ho's working at blue cross (Aug '16)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|6
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC