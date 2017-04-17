Teacher charged with assault against ...

Teacher charged with assault against student

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

A teacher at Carvers Bay Middle School has been accused of assaulting a student, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office. The teacher, 29-year-old Morgan Minter Roundtree of Conway, surrendered to deputies Tuesday and was charged with one count of assault and battery in the 3rd degree, according to a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Purple Haze Smoke Shop (Apr '10) Apr 15 Kal 32
where do gay people hang out in myrtle beach? (Feb '14) Apr 14 Doug 22
two girls fall from hotel Apr 13 curious 3
gay teens (Jun '13) Apr 7 Chris5548 48
Worthless American women (Feb '16) Apr 5 Ohio Driver Educa... 4
Ho's working at blue cross (Aug '16) Apr 5 Ohio Driver Educa... 6
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) Apr 5 Ohio Driver Educa... 7
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Conway, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,959 • Total comments across all topics: 280,381,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC