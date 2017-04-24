Searching for Frida Kahlo at CVS
The discovery of Frida Kahlo in the bins at the front of CVS seemed like an accident. How did nail polish and lipsticks intricately illustrated with the artist's portrait and motifs come to mingle with mini tweezers and travel-sized Purell? Given America's well-documented Fridamania, this under-the-radar placement seemed like a mystical accident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Racked.
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodwill Carolina forest
|17 hr
|Grow up
|1
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|Mon
|Go Bucks
|13
|Blane Reeves
|Sun
|Maggie
|1
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Apr 20
|Dsnyluvr
|8
|orlando fl big competition for myrtle beach
|Apr 19
|left in dust
|1
|Review: Purple Haze Smoke Shop (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|Kal
|32
|where do gay people hang out in myrtle beach? (Feb '14)
|Apr 14
|Doug
|22
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC