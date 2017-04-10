SCHP reports fatality in Conway area

Tuesday Apr 11

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a fatality in the Conway area. According to SCHP's website, the collision occurred on 6199 Dongola Highway at around 5:30 a.m. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a fatality in the Conway area.

