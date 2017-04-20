Report: Letter alleges CCU cheerleaders operated escort service, worked in strip clubs

CONWAY, SC An anonymous letter sent to Coastal Carolina University President David DeCenzo alleged that members of the cheerleading team operated an escort service, worked at strip clubs and were "prostituting themselves," according to an investigative report WMBF News received through a Freedom of Information Act request. According to that report, CCU Police Chief David Roper met with DeCenzo, as well as other university officials, about the letter on March 13. Then, on March 20, CCU investigators reportedly received additional anonymous information in the form of a text conversation between two students, one of them a former CCU cheerleader.

