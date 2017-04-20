Political analyst weighs in on U.S. airstrike on Syria
Coastal Carolina University Professor of Politics, Holley Tankersley, discussing the U.S. airstrike on the Syrian Air Base. CONWAY, SC A political analyst at Coastal Carolina University admits she was surprised by the U.S. airstrike on Syria that happened Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Apr 7
|Chris5548
|48
|Worthless American women (Feb '16)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|4
|Ho's working at blue cross (Aug '16)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|6
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|7
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Apr 5
|Mike
|36
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|12
|Jonathon cooper (Jun '16)
|Apr 4
|sandy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC