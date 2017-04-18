Police search for suspect in shooting death of man found along road in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, SC Horry County police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with the March murder of a man found shot to death along Johnson Shelley Road in Conway. According to information from the Horry County Police Department, Jamar Freddie Williams is considered armed and dangerous.
