Myrtle Beach man to serve 24 years for sexually assaulting woman
CONWAY, SC A Myrtle Beach man was convicted Thursday of sexually assaulting a woman in 2015 and sentenced to 24 years in prison. According to a news release from 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson, David James Welch, 21, was found guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.
