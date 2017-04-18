Myrtle Beach man to serve 24 years fo...

Myrtle Beach man to serve 24 years for sexually assaulting woman

CONWAY, SC A Myrtle Beach man was convicted Thursday of sexually assaulting a woman in 2015 and sentenced to 24 years in prison. According to a news release from 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson, David James Welch, 21, was found guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.

