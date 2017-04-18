Myrtle Beach International Airport could see record year
Flights going in and out of Myrtle Beach International Airport have more seats on them than ever before, leading the airport to think this could be a record year for the number of passengers flying through, said Kirk Lovell, spokesperson for MYR. For the first two months of the year, the number of passengers at MYR has gone up seven percent from last year and 12 percent from five years ago, Lovell said.
