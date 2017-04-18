Man charged with November murder of C...

Man charged with November murder of Conway taxi driver

Friday Apr 21

CONWAY, SC Conway police have served warrants on a suspect charged in connection with the November murder of a taxi driver. According to a press release from the Conway Police Department, Tranique Prinze Livingston, 18, was charged Friday with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Conway, SC

