Lawmakers plot to reopen Golden Mile neighborhood parking to public

41 min ago

The battle over beach access parking in Myrtle Beach has escalated from city boycotts by county residents to threats of nearly a quarter-million dollars in funding cuts from the Horry County Council. And now state lawmakers are preparing to blow up the whole parking scheme by making it legal again for everyone, no matter where they live, to park along the avenues in the Golden Mile neighborhoods.

