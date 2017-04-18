Is the face of Conway about to Change?
A $6 million to $7 million plan for Downtown Conway housing unveiled at Monday's Conway City Council meeting couldn't have been received more warmly by city officials. "His plan is going to change the face of Conway," said Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy, adding that the project proposed by Van Watts, president of the Pace Group will put Conway's growth and development on steroids.
