Horry school district leaders work to...

Horry school district leaders work to clean up budget

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

CONWAY, SC The Horry County Schools Board's finance committee met Thursday to break down what started as about a $7.7 million shortfall. "The board charged the finance committee to prioritize that list of the optional expenditures," said John Gardner, chief financial officer for the district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
two girls fall from hotel Thu paula 4
Joey White Wed Crazy girl 1
Goodwill Carolina forest Apr 24 Grow up 1
people from ohio (Sep '16) Apr 24 Go Bucks 13
Blane Reeves Apr 23 Maggie 1
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) Apr 20 Dsnyluvr 8
orlando fl big competition for myrtle beach Apr 19 left in dust 1
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Conway, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,434 • Total comments across all topics: 280,630,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC