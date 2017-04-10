Horry County leaders look at making government offices more secure
Horry County leaders are looking at how to make the public and county staff safer in the Horry County Government and Justice Center in Conway. People walking into the government side of the complex don't have to go through security like those going to the justice side do.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where do gay people hang out in myrtle beach? (Feb '14)
|4 hr
|Doug
|22
|two girls fall from hotel
|Thu
|curious
|3
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Apr 7
|Chris5548
|48
|Worthless American women (Feb '16)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|4
|Ho's working at blue cross (Aug '16)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|6
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|7
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Apr 5
|Mike
|36
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC