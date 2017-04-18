Horry County close to extending hospi...

Horry County close to extending hospitality fee beyond 2022 expiration date

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WMBF

CONWAY, SC The Horry County Council is one step closer to extending its 1.5 percent hospitality fee beyond its 2022 sunset and potentially using a portion of those funds to pay for Interstate 73. The second reading of an ordinance repealing the hospitality fee's sunset, which would take effect on Jan. 1, 2022, passed on a vote of 10 to 1 at Tuesday's county council meeting. In the fall of 1996, Horry County implemented that 1.5 percent hospitality fee, which became effective Jan. 1, 1997, for the purpose of funding the RIDE I infrastructure projects, according to county spokesperson Lisa Bourcier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) 3 hr Dsnyluvr 8
orlando fl big competition for myrtle beach 20 hr left in dust 1
Review: Purple Haze Smoke Shop (Apr '10) Apr 15 Kal 32
where do gay people hang out in myrtle beach? (Feb '14) Apr 14 Doug 22
two girls fall from hotel Apr 13 curious 3
gay teens (Jun '13) Apr 7 Chris5548 48
Worthless American women (Feb '16) Apr 5 Ohio Driver Educa... 4
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Conway, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,229 • Total comments across all topics: 280,436,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC