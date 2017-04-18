Horry County close to extending hospitality fee beyond 2022 expiration date

CONWAY, SC The Horry County Council is one step closer to extending its 1.5 percent hospitality fee beyond its 2022 sunset and potentially using a portion of those funds to pay for Interstate 73. The second reading of an ordinance repealing the hospitality fee's sunset, which would take effect on Jan. 1, 2022, passed on a vote of 10 to 1 at Tuesday's county council meeting. In the fall of 1996, Horry County implemented that 1.5 percent hospitality fee, which became effective Jan. 1, 1997, for the purpose of funding the RIDE I infrastructure projects, according to county spokesperson Lisa Bourcier.

